BUFFALO BOYS: Full Trailer For The Indonesian Western Delivers Epic Scale Action

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
It was just last month that we shared the first teaser for Mike Wiluan's upcoming Indonesian western Buffalo Boys and that ahs now been followed by a full theatrical trailer to serve up far more of the film's storyline and showcase some impressive action.

A producer on Beyond Skyline, Dead Mine, Headshot and Macabre, Wiluan steps in to the director's chair for the first time himself here with a story set during the Dutch occupation and the return of a pair of brothers - the son's of a slain sultan - returned from a life in exile to avenge their family. It's a big story that demands a broad canvas and things are looking awfully fun in this new trailer. Take a look below!

