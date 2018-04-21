BUFFALO BOYS: Full Trailer For The Indonesian Western Delivers Epic Scale Action

It was just last month that we shared the first teaser for Mike Wiluan's upcoming Indonesian western Buffalo Boys and that ahs now been followed by a full theatrical trailer to serve up far more of the film's storyline and showcase some impressive action.

A producer on Beyond Skyline, Dead Mine, Headshot and Macabre, Wiluan steps in to the director's chair for the first time himself here with a story set during the Dutch occupation and the return of a pair of brothers - the son's of a slain sultan - returned from a life in exile to avenge their family. It's a big story that demands a broad canvas and things are looking awfully fun in this new trailer. Take a look below!