TERRIFIED (ATERRADOS): Grupo Morbido Scares up LatAm Theatrical Deal For Argentine Shocker

Grupo Mórbido, the Mexican distributor run by Mórbido Film Fest founder Pablo Guisa Koestinger, has struck a deal with Aura Films in Argentina to handle joint theatrical distribution in Latin America on paranormal horror Terrified (Aterrados).

Terrified stars Maxi Ghione, Norberto Amadeo Gonzalo and Elvira Onetto and centres on a police officer and an old friend who investigate a series of paranormal occurrences in homes.

I really liked this paranormal shocker from Argentina. A lot. You should find a link for my review below. Terrified's sales agent Aura Films is closing in on a deal for distribution deal for regions outside of Latin America. Having spoken with Rugna from time to time since we met at Morbido I believe we should have confirmation some time this Spring.