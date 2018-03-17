Russian film noir The Lightest Darkness wins at Las Cruces International Film Festival

Moscow, Russian Federation - Russian film noir with reverse chronology The Lightest Darkness wins its first award at Las Cruces International Film Festival. The award was given for the Best Cinematography.



Directed by Diana Galimzyanova as her debut narrative feature, the film intentionally employed an unusual approach by hiring two different cinematographers for separate parts of the film - Alexey Petrushkevich and Svetlana Makarova.



"I was blessed to work with two amazing cinematographers on this - Stated Ms. Galimzyanova, the director of the film. - "It was the uncanny decision to make, but this film has two storylines, one is told in reverse chronological order and the other one is linear. And, the state of mind of our protagonist is dramatically different in those parts, I wanted to emphasize that by collaborating with two different dops who had different visions."



The film that's regarded as the first-ever female directed Russian film noir with reverse chronology is now on the festival circuit, with Las Cruces International Film Festival being its third stop after the premiere at Cape Town International Film Festival in South Africa in late autumn. Starring Rashid Aitouganov, Kolya Neukoelln, Irina Gevorgyan, Vyacheslav Manucharov, it's Ms. Galimzyanova's directoral debut.



More About Diana Galimzyanova

Diana Galimzyanova is a filmmaker and video artist based in Moscow, Russia. Her award-winning short films were accepted to more than fifty festivals in fifteen countries, and her art pieces have been a part of group exhibitions in multiple countries.



More About The Lightest Darkness

The Lightest Darkness is a thriller/mystery film about a neurotic private eye who struggles to finish a case; he takes a train voyage, and his dark secrets begin to reveal themselves. The film is in black and white and adheres to an authentic film noir style, with no nudity or on-screen violence. The film was partly made from the funds gained via the successful Indiegogo campaign.

