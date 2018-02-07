THE TITAN Trailer: Sam Worthington Becomes Super Human in New Sci-Fi Thriller

Avatar's Sam Worthington is not quite done with body-morphing military sci-fi just yet. In Lennart Ruff's The Titan, Worthington's family takes part in a ground-breaking experiment to evolve mankind for its inevitable evolution into space.

The Titan promises to take on big themes. It is based on an original story by Arash Amel (Grace of Monaco) and written by Max Hurwitz (AMC's Hell on Wheels).

Synopsis: Hotshot Air Force pilot, Rick Janssen (Sam Worthington), is chosen for a military experiment that will create a human being capable of surviving the harsh environments of Saturn's moon, TITAN. The experiment is successful, turning Rick into a super-human, but it also creates deadly side-effects which threatens the life of Rick, his wife and family, and possibly humanity itself.

Worthington stars alongside Taylor Schilling and Tom Willkinson.

Check out the first trailer below.