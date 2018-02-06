INITIAL D LEGEND: Animation Street Racing Trilogy Coming to U.S. Cinemas End of February

Fans of the Japanese anime series Initial D will have something to look forward to at the end of the month. The Initial D Legend trilogy (2014-2016) will be screened in North American cinemas at the end of February and beginning of March. A rare chance to watch Initial D on the big screen in the original Japanese language with English subtitles; the way our gods intended it. This special release comes to us through distribution company Azoland Pictures.

Los Angeles based film distribution company, Azoland Pictures is proud to announce that they will be distributing the Initial D Legend trilogy in partnership with Sentai Filmworks across North American theaters starting this February. The new films feature a retelling of the popular anime series based on the manga title originally created by author Shuichi Shigeno. Parts 1 and 2 of the story, "Legend 1: Awakening" and "Legend 2: Racer," will be in theaters as a double feature on February 23, 2018 and the final installment, "Legend 3: Dream" on March 9, 2018. Details on tickets and showtimes will be available on the official Azoland Pictures website ( http://www.azolandpictures.com/ ). Fans of this high-octane franchise will enjoy an exclusive Initial D Movie giveaway item with every ticket purchased while supplies last. The Initial D Legend trilogy will be featured in the original Japanese language with English subtitles.

About Initial D Legend 1: Awakening

The wheels are set in motion as Koichiro Iketani of the Akina Speedstars witnesses a mysterious driver outmaneuver and beat rival, Keisuke Takahashi of Akagi RedSuns. The impromptu race, he later discovers, was won by none other than his very own co-worker at the gas station, Takumi Fujiwara, the son of a legendary racer. In the high-paced world of street racing, Takumi shakes it up with an extraordinary racing style as the Akina Speedstars and the RedSuns go head to head on Mount Akina.

About Initial D Legend 2: Racer

The leader of rival group Myogi NightKids, Takeshi Nakazato, wants to challenge the now infamous Takumi Fujiwara in a race down Mount Akina. As Takumi questions his identity as a racer, he finds that, there's more to lose than just a simple race. When another member of the NightKids causes Takumi's friend to crash his car, Takumi takes on the treacherous twists and turns down Mount Akina in his most challenging race yet.

About Initial D Legend 3: Dream

Takumi Fujiwara has garnered the attention of the legendary street racer Ryosuke Takahashi, leader of the Akagi RedSuns. As he prepares for the biggest race of his life, Takumi finds himself trying to juggle his passion for racing with his personal life. With his girlfriend Natsuki wondering about their relationship, and his friends conflicting agendas, can Takumi find the answers behind the wheel?