Sundance Coverage Indie Interviews Movie Posters Anime Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

American Selfies: The REEL Family

Sherbet Pigeons
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
American Selfies: The REEL Family

As the patriarch of the actual family depicted in Dean Fleischer-Camp’s award-winning movie FRAUD, I genuinely hope everyone - out of sheer cinematic curiosity - gives this film a really good “look-see” to fully experience the remarkable “magic” of media manipulation as is demonstrated daily in this Trump era of "fake news"...   FRAUD is a subversive, subterranean séance... a funhouse mirror of our times.  

It is sublime sorcery how our simple home movies were completely transformed via whiplash edits and wholesale recontextualizations to fabricate a completely fictional, edge-of-your-seat crime documentary.  

AND -  IF one wishes to comparatively glimpse the REAL life family behind the haunting mystique of this art film, please feel free to visit our humble YouTube channel:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF0pr_wuOvA

 

***** 5 Stars Out of 5 *****

 

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGu3jRgyXNI
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
dean fleischer-campfake newsfraud
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.