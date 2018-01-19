American Selfies: The REEL Family

As the patriarch of the actual family depicted in Dean Fleischer-Camp’s award-winning movie FRAUD, I genuinely hope everyone - out of sheer cinematic curiosity - gives this film a really good “look-see” to fully experience the remarkable “magic” of media manipulation as is demonstrated daily in this Trump era of "fake news"... FRAUD is a subversive, subterranean séance... a funhouse mirror of our times.
It is sublime sorcery how our simple home movies were completely transformed via whiplash edits and wholesale recontextualizations to fabricate a completely fictional, edge-of-your-seat crime documentary.
AND - IF one wishes to comparatively glimpse the REAL life family behind the haunting mystique of this art film, please feel free to visit our humble YouTube channel:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF0pr_wuOvA
***** 5 Stars Out of 5 *****
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGu3jRgyXNI
