I'LL TAKE YOUR DEAD: New Horror From Black Fawn Films Begins Production

Usually known for turning out horror films at a rapid pace, seemingly two per year, our friends at Black Fawn Films were not the first people to come to mind when anyone mentioned the word slacker. However, its been a number of months since any word has come from them since their last film The Heretics hit the festival circuit and had a short release in the Fall.

I thought I was prepared. I had talked with director Chad Archibald about this upcoming creative sabbatical. I knew it was coming. I knew that the Black Fawn crew wanted to take things slow and take more time to focus on the next project. Still, not having anything to report about the crew and a project for this long felt weird. News broke yesterday about their next film, now that it has finally entered into production. The new project is called I'll Take Your Dead.

I'll Take Your Dead follows William (Aidan Devine) who has a simple job, he makes dead bodies disappear. This isn’t something he likes to or even wants to do but through circumstances out of his control, his little farm house in the country has become a dumping ground for the casualties of the gang related murders in the nearby city. His daughter Gloria (Ava Preston) has become used to rough looking men dropping off corpses and is even convinced that some of them are haunting their house. After a woman’s body, is dumped at the house, William begins his meticulous process when he realizes, she’s not actually dead. As the gang activity increases, William patches the woman up and holds her against her will until he can figure out what to do with her. As they begin to develop a very unusual respect for each other, the woman’s murderers get word that she’s still alive and make plan to go finish what they started.

Aidan Devine and Ava Preston are joined by Jess Salguerio (TV’s Workin’ Mom & The Strain), Brandon McKnight (The Shape of Water), Michael Reventar (Kidnap Capital & TV’s Impulse) and Ari Millen (Rupture and TV’s Orphan Black).

