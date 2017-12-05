NO DORMIRAS (YOU SHALL NOT SLEEP): New LatAm Theatrical Trailer For Gustavo Hernandez's Sleepless Horror

Production has been moving along very quickly for Gustavo Hernandez and his new film No Dormiras (You Shall Not Sleep). It was only in August that production began and now we are just over a month away from the film's LatAm region release on January 11th through Fox Latin America.

Screen Anarchy has been honored to break nearly everything about the film, from posters to teasers. So of course we are going to get first crack at the theatrical trailer and they have been kind enough to lace it with English subtitles as well. Find it below!

In an abandoned psychiatric hospital, a theater company experiments with insomnia for the preparation of a stageplay. As the days without sleep go by, they cross new thresholds of perception, that expose them to the secrets of the place and the energies that inhabit it. When Bianca, a young actress , joins the cast, competing for the lead role, she must survive, not only the intensity of the work and her cast mates, but the unknown force that's pulling them towards a tragic outcome.

No word on when No Dormiras will go international; whether through other Spanish language regions theatrically, or for the rest of us on the genre film circuit. An International trailer is being cut as we report this. You will find here first.