Berlin / EFM Coverage Indie News Trailers Dramas Hollywood Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Night Terrors Film Festival Official Selection 2018

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Night Terrors Film Festival Official Selection 2018

NIGHT TERRORS 2018 OFFICIAL SELECTION

It is our privilege to present the list of films selected for Night Terrors Film Festival in Denmark, 2018. Please note that the list below does not yet represent the actual screening order yet.


Studded Nightmare
by Jean-Claude LeBlanc, Canada

Popsy
by Julien Homsy, France

Rest Stop
by Dana Moe, USA

Room for Rent
by Fernando Simarro, Spain

Nite Nite
by Chad Meisenheimer, USA

Ready or Not..
by John Romeo, USA

Trick and Treat
by Severin Eskeland, Norway

Elegy
by Chad Gardella, USA

First Time
by Christopher von Grebe, USA

Hope
by Adam A. Losurdo, Norway

The Goatman of Kananaskis
by Tristin Deveau, Canada

Bon Appétit
by Erenik Beqiri, Albania

Pulse
by Becki Pantling, United Kingdom

Paint the Town Red
by Ariel Hansen & Christopher Graham, Canada

Born of Sin
by William Boodell, USA

Solved
by Michael Bartolomeo, USA

Tradition
by Sultan AlSaud, USA

Seance
by Ray Kermani, Belgium

Blackout
by Timothy Collins, USA

Night Terrors Film Festival 2018 takes place the following places:

February 7, 2018 – Husets Biograf, Rådhusstræde 13, 1466 Copenhagen S, Denmark.
See map here – Doors open at 6:30 pm, films start at 7:30 pm

February 8, 2018 – Slagtehal 3, Mejlgade 50 kld, 8000 Aarhus C, Denmark.
See map here – Doors open at 7:30 pm, films start at 8:00 pm

Please note that credit cards are not accepted, cash only ðŸ™‚

For more information visit www.nightterrorsfilmfest.dk or on Facebook or Twitter..

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
aarhusÃ¥rhuscomedycopenhagendenmarkfantasticfantastic filmsfilm festivalhorrorkÃ¸benhavnntffscience fictionscifisupernatural
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.