Night Terrors Film Festival Official Selection 2018

NIGHT TERRORS 2018 OFFICIAL SELECTION

It is our privilege to present the list of films selected for Night Terrors Film Festival in Denmark, 2018. Please note that the list below does not yet represent the actual screening order yet.



Studded Nightmare

by Jean-Claude LeBlanc, Canada

Popsy

by Julien Homsy, France

Rest Stop

by Dana Moe, USA

Room for Rent

by Fernando Simarro, Spain

Nite Nite

by Chad Meisenheimer, USA

Ready or Not..

by John Romeo, USA

Trick and Treat

by Severin Eskeland, Norway

Elegy

by Chad Gardella, USA

First Time

by Christopher von Grebe, USA

Hope

by Adam A. Losurdo, Norway

The Goatman of Kananaskis

by Tristin Deveau, Canada

Bon Appétit

by Erenik Beqiri, Albania

Pulse

by Becki Pantling, United Kingdom

Paint the Town Red

by Ariel Hansen & Christopher Graham, Canada

Born of Sin

by William Boodell, USA

Solved

by Michael Bartolomeo, USA

Tradition

by Sultan AlSaud, USA

Seance

by Ray Kermani, Belgium

Blackout

by Timothy Collins, USA

Night Terrors Film Festival 2018 takes place the following places:

February 7, 2018 – Husets Biograf, Rådhusstræde 13, 1466 Copenhagen S, Denmark.

See map here – Doors open at 6:30 pm, films start at 7:30 pm

February 8, 2018 – Slagtehal 3, Mejlgade 50 kld, 8000 Aarhus C, Denmark.

See map here – Doors open at 7:30 pm, films start at 8:00 pm

Please note that credit cards are not accepted, cash only ðŸ™‚