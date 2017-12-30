Night Terrors Film Festival Official Selection 2018

NIGHT TERRORS 2018 OFFICIAL SELECTION
It is our privilege to present the list of films selected for Night Terrors Film Festival in Denmark, 2018. Please note that the list below does not yet represent the actual screening order yet.
Studded Nightmare
by Jean-Claude LeBlanc, Canada
Popsy
by Julien Homsy, France
Rest Stop
by Dana Moe, USA
Room for Rent
by Fernando Simarro, Spain
Nite Nite
by Chad Meisenheimer, USA
Ready or Not..
by John Romeo, USA
Trick and Treat
by Severin Eskeland, Norway
Elegy
by Chad Gardella, USA
First Time
by Christopher von Grebe, USA
Hope
by Adam A. Losurdo, Norway
The Goatman of Kananaskis
by Tristin Deveau, Canada
Bon Appétit
by Erenik Beqiri, Albania
Pulse
by Becki Pantling, United Kingdom
Paint the Town Red
by Ariel Hansen & Christopher Graham, Canada
Born of Sin
by William Boodell, USA
Solved
by Michael Bartolomeo, USA
Tradition
by Sultan AlSaud, USA
Seance
by Ray Kermani, Belgium
Blackout
by Timothy Collins, USA
Night Terrors Film Festival 2018 takes place the following places:
February 7, 2018 – Husets Biograf, Rådhusstræde 13, 1466 Copenhagen S, Denmark.
See map here – Doors open at 6:30 pm, films start at 7:30 pm
February 8, 2018 – Slagtehal 3, Mejlgade 50 kld, 8000 Aarhus C, Denmark.
See map here – Doors open at 7:30 pm, films start at 8:00 pm
Please note that credit cards are not accepted, cash only ðŸ™‚
For more information visit www.nightterrorsfilmfest.dk or on Facebook or Twitter..