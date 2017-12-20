Berlin / EFM Coverage Animation All Interviews Hollywood Videos Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works
It's looking good for Swedish genre film.. "New Swedish Genre Cinema" goes on tour!

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
(On the picture:) Weekend of Hell, Germany 2015 - Kim Sønderholm from "Cannibal Fog" and director Gustav Ljungdahl at the booth of DINO PUBLISHING JW

IT'S LOOKING GOOD FOR SWEDISH GENRE FILM

â€‹2017 was the change for Swedish alternative indie movies or New Swedish Genre Cinema. Movie successes this year: "Hermit: Monster Killer" aka "Den gamle och monstret", "Vilsen" aka "Ave Mater", "Sensoria", "Sargad", "En Flickas Hämnd" and "Root of Darkness" have really breaking grounds and next year is looking even better. The Swedish-Finish produced slow western scifi "Gulag X" and the LGTB flick "Hagz" ("Housewife Alien vs. Gay Zombie") are two of the titles you really should watch out for. 
NEW SWEDISH GENRE CINEMA TOUR
During 2018 director and producer Jonas Wolcher and some of his crew are planning for a promotional tour in Germany for New Swedish Genre Cinema.

"I love the Germans and they are very interesting in New Swedish Genre Cinema".
Jonas Wolcher, Dino Publishing JW and Yellow Pig Pictures have been to German conventions for nearly 5 years where they have a booth and promoting Swedish Genre films.

"We have already seen what our past trips have led to. By meeting and greeting old and new fans in the flesh the money keeps rolling in. It's essential to be polite and service minded. "The audience pays you to make the next project because they believe in you. Don't screw it up. Without the fanbase the film maker is nothing".
The conventions, theatres and events to be announced in early 2018.
 

 

 

 

 

NB: All the titles above is made in Sweden with Swedish production companies. Only Hermit: Monster Killer,
Gulag X, Social Media Massacre and Root of Darkness have been produced by Dino Publishing JW.

