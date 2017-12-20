It's looking good for Swedish genre film.. "New Swedish Genre Cinema" goes on tour!

NEW SWEDISH GENRE CINEMA TOUR

During 2018 director and producer Jonas Wolcher and some of his crew are planning for a promotional tour in Germany for New Swedish Genre Cinema.



"I love the Germans and they are very interesting in New Swedish Genre Cinema".

Jonas Wolcher, Dino Publishing JW and Yellow Pig Pictures have been to German conventions for nearly 5 years where they have a booth and promoting Swedish Genre films.



"We have already seen what our past trips have led to. By meeting and greeting old and new fans in the flesh the money keeps rolling in. It's essential to be polite and service minded. "The audience pays you to make the next project because they believe in you. Don't screw it up. Without the fanbase the film maker is nothing".

The conventions, theatres and events to be announced in early 2018.











