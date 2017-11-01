Overlook Coverage Festival Reviews Weird Features Sci-Fi Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

SONS OF BITCHES: Watch The Striking Trailer For The Swiss Western Short

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Sign-In to Vote
SONS OF BITCHES: Watch The Striking Trailer For The Swiss Western Short

Swiss director Olivier Beguin made waves back in 2008 with his western themed short film Dead Bones and now, having won praise with other projects in other styles, he is returning to the genre with his latest effort, Sons of Bitches.

Wisconsin, 1896. Sally, a prostitue, decides to run away from here daily life. Before her: the cold snowy mountains. On her heels: a bounty hunter sent to retrieve her.

Following a successful festival run the first trailer for the film has just arrived and it is truly striking. Beguin makes fabulous use of his natural surroundings and if you're wondering how you make Switzerland look like the old west ... well, mountains help. Check it out below!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.