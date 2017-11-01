SONS OF BITCHES: Watch The Striking Trailer For The Swiss Western Short

Swiss director Olivier Beguin made waves back in 2008 with his western themed short film Dead Bones and now, having won praise with other projects in other styles, he is returning to the genre with his latest effort, Sons of Bitches.

Wisconsin, 1896. Sally, a prostitue, decides to run away from here daily life. Before her: the cold snowy mountains. On her heels: a bounty hunter sent to retrieve her.

Following a successful festival run the first trailer for the film has just arrived and it is truly striking. Beguin makes fabulous use of his natural surroundings and if you're wondering how you make Switzerland look like the old west ... well, mountains help. Check it out below!