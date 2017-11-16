"Root of Darkness", Swedish independent cult film is now out on VOD!

Just like the Swedish cult movie "Cannibal Fog" earlier this week, another Swedish cult film is out now on VOD via the same service, Indielane.tv. The film is a mix between the old classic Ingmar Bergman movies and the "Evil Dead" franchise - so any curious moviebuff should be pleassantly entertained.

Directors/writers: Gustav Ljungdahl & Jesper Danielsson | Producer: Jonas Wolcher | Stars: Jesper Danielsson, Fanny Hedenberg, Hugo Hilton-Brown



Erland is about to celebrate his 50th birthday. His wife Greta has invited some friends over to their newly bought cabin for a party. Erland is not happy about the upcoming party especially when some of the guests are relatives to Greta which he doesn’t like. The day before the party hell falls down a dried well and finds a box containing some old artifacts. Artifacts of evilness which is going to change his life forever.

Unfortunately not available on-line in the U.S. & Canada yet!