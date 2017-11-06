Netflix announces second German Original series Dogs of Berlin

Netflix announced that its second German Original series Dogs of Berlin has started production.

The series stars Felix Kramer and Fahri Yardim as two unconventional cops who are taking up the fight against crime in Berlin’s underworld. The cast also includes Katharina Schüttler, Anna Maria Mühe, Katrin Sass, Hannah Herzsprung, Antonio Wannek, Mišel Matičević, Jasna Fritzi Bauer, Constantin von Jascheroff, Alina Stiegler, Branko Tomovic, Urs Rechn and Uwe Preuss.

The 10-episode series is is directed by thriller specialist Christian Alvart and centers around the murder of a Turkish-German football super star which happens the night before a big international game in Berlin-Marzahn.

“Dogs of Berlin is a cutting-edge crime drama series with thriller elements set in the different sub-worlds of modern Berlin. It’s gripping, fast-paced, tense and emotional in a way that can only be realized at Netflix”, says Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Original Series. “Christian Alvart is a highly gifted storyteller whose concept for Dogs of Berlin excited us. We are looking forward to this collaboration with a unique group of creators and artists in front of and behind the camera. We are very happy to let the dogs off the leash with the start of production.”

Dogs of Berlin was created and written by Christian Alvart and will be produced for Netflix by Syrreal Entertainment. Sigi Kamml and Christian Alvart are producers on the series for Syrreal Entertainment and Christian Alvart directs. Directors of photography are Frank Lamm and Christoph Krauss.

Dogs of Berlin is expected to premiere around the world in 2018.