Exclusive Clip: LOVE IS THICKER THAN WATER, Even in the Shower

Arthur and Vida are in the shower together and it looks like fun before Vida steps away for a moment, leaving Arthur to contemplate things. And things do not look too rosy for him.

Love Is Thicker than Water is described as a romantic comedy, though our exclusive clip suggests strongly that appearances can be deceiving. According to the brief synopsis, "Vida and Arthur come from vastly different backgrounds. Sensitive and touching, sometimes quirky and tragic, always uncompromisingly truthful, [the film presents] a fresh look at how conflicting family ties challenge love in a modern day Romeo and Juliet tale."

Johnny Flynn (Lovesick) and Lydia Wilson (Star Trek: Beyond) star as Arthur and Vida, respectively, with Elle Kendrick (Game of Thrones) leading the supporting cast. Ate De Jong and Emily Harris directed.

The film is newly available on various Video On Demand platforms via Cleopatra Entertainment, and will be heading for DVD release on December 12. Check out our exclusive clip below, as well as the trailer, which is presented in stylish fashion.

