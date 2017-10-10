RADIUS Trailer: Stay Away From This Canadian Thriller!

A trailer has quietly premiered for Canadian sci-fi thriller Radius from co-directors Caroline Labrèche and Steeve Léonard. In the film, a man wakes from a car accident to discover anyone who comes within 50 feet of him dies instantly.

Radius is produced by a powerhouse international team with titles like Turbo Kid, Mars et Avril and even the upcoming Hostile between them.

Synopsis: Liam wakes from a car crash with no memory of who he is. As he makes his way into town to look for help, he finds only dead bodies, all with strange pale eyes. Liam's first assessment is that a virus is present in the air, but he soon discovers the horrible truth: anyone who comes within a 50-foot radius of him dies instantly.

Epic Pictures will release the film worldwide. No release date is set for the film.