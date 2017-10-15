Busan IFF Coverage Superhero Movies All Videos Fantasy Movies Dramas How ScreenAnarchy Works
English/French produced horror curiosity "Bacchanalia" is now out on DVD!

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
Written and directed by Gary Meyer, starring Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar, Miglen Mirtchev, Kim Sønderholm, J.C. Montes-Roldan, Kasia Koleczek, Mariana Peñalva, Kyle Underwood, Edmund Digby-Jones and many others.
 
What seems like an innocent wine tasting weekend turns into a bizarre, wicked, sensually overheated debauchery, culminating in a murderous grand finale evening and fateful morning after.
Originally shot in 2013 in and around Nice, France under the working title "The Winedancers", since shown at a special screening during Cannes and a couple of other film festivals around the globe, "Bacchanalia" is now released onto DVD courtesy of Bayview Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures.
 

 

 

 
For more information see IMDb
Order via Amazon.com (United States) or Amazon.ca (Canada)
