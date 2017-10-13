Sitges Coverage International Videos Weird Features All Videos Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works

EL AVISO: Taut First Teaser Arrives For Spanish Thriller

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Veteran director Daniel Calparsoro returns to screens soon with El Aviso, and based on the freshly released teaser we've got a taut, slick thriller to look forward to.

Ten-year-old Nico receives a threatening letter and now his life is in danger. No one seems to believe him except one person that he doesn't know.

Adapted from a novel by Paul Pen by Cell 211 writer and regular Alex de la Iglesia collaborator Jorge Guerricaechevarria (say that ten times fast) along with Buried writer Chris Sparling, this just looks classy from top to bottom. Take a look at the teaser below.

