Author And Director Andrew Leavold Brings THE SEARCH FOR WENG WENG Across North America

It was all the way back in 2007 that Australian director Andrew Leavold brought us The Search For Weng Weng, a so-strange-it-must-be-true documentary exploration of the diminutive Filipino cult film star Weng Weng. Standing less than three feet tall, Weng Weng starred in a string of film oddities - most notably a flagrant James Bond knock off titled For Your Height Only - much of which is chronicled in Leavold's film.

But as much as is in the film there's more to tell in the story of Weng Weng. So much more, in fact, that Leavold has now published a companion book that he is touring with along with an on screen companion - The Lost Films Of Weng Weng - that features edited down and subtitled footage from a trio of Weng Weng's films now seen for the first time outside of the Philippines. And he's bringing it all to a healthy selection of cities across North America! So if you want your taste, here's your chance:

03/10/17 - SEATTLE, USA Grand Illusion Cinema, 1403 NE 50th St, Seattle [The Search For Weng Weng screening plus Q&A]www.facebook.com/events/1052691144767337/ http://www.grandillusioncinema.org/

04/10/17 - VERNON, CANADA Record City, 3127 30th Ave, Vernon, BC 7.30pm [The Search For Weng Weng screening plus Q&A]https://www.facebook.com/events/130823057661647/

05/10/17 - VANCOUVER, CANADA 8th Dimension Comics, 8th Ave & Main Street, Vancouver, 7pm [Reading and signing only, co-hosted by Cinema Sewer Magazine’s Robin Bougie] www.facebook.com/events/790174674476575/

06/10/17 - TORONTO, CANADA Eyesore Cinema, 1176 Bloor St W, Toronto, 8pm [The Lost Films Of Weng Weng screening plus Q&A]www.facebook.com/events/219356341930633/

07/10/17 - MONTREAL, CANADA Broue Pub Brouhaha Rosemont, 5860 Ave de Lorimier, Montreal, 7pm [The Lost Films Of Weng Weng screening plus Q&A, co-hosted by Douteaux's Tommy Gaudet] www.facebook.com/events/147526962412011/

10/10/17 - BALTIMORE, USA The Windup Space, 12 W North Ave, Baltimore, 7pm [The Search For Weng Weng plus The Lost Films Of Weng Wengscreening co-hosted by Mondo Baltimore's Shawn Jones] www.facebook.com/events/263474427496157/

11/10/17 - PHILADELPHIA, USA PhilaMOCA, 531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, 7.30-9.30pm [The Lost Films Of Weng Weng screening plus Q&A]www.facebook.com/events/500066580337421/ http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1553421

13/10/17 – NEW YORK CITY, USA Forbidden Planet NYC, 832 Broadway, NYC, 7pm [talk, reading and book signing only]

15/10/17 - YONKERS, USA Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers, 2548 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, 4.30pm [The Search For Weng Weng screening plus Q&A, co-hosted by Horror Boobs] https://drafthouse.com/yonkers/show/the-search-for-weng-weng

16/10/17 - DETROIT, USA Cinema Detroit, 4126 Third Street, Detroit, 7pm [The Lost Films Of Weng Weng screening plus Q&A; co-hosted by The Projection Booth's Robert St. Mary]

17/10/17 - CHICAGO, USA The Nightingale, 1084 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, 7.30-10pm [The Lost Films Of Weng Weng screening, reading and signing; co-presented by The Chicago Cinema Society] https://www.facebook.com/events/1809624225732680/

18/10/17 - SAN FRANCISCO, USA Bayanihan Center, 1010 Mission Street (@ 6th Street), San Francisco, 6-9 pm [“The Secret History of Philippine Cinema” talk and The Lost Films Of Weng Weng screening, reading and signing; part of Facine: 24th Annual Filipino International Cine Festival] http://sanfrancisco.carpediem.cd/events/4511905-facine-24th-annual-filipino-international-cine-festival-at-roxie-theater/

22/10/17 - LOS ANGELES/HOLLYWOOD, USA Barkada Tapas Bar & Restaurant Tapas Bar & Restaurant, 1/1253 Vine St, Hollywood, 6pm [The Lost Films Of Weng Weng screening plus Q&A, with special guest, Weng Weng’s co-star from CALIBER .357, Nelson Anderson]www.facebook.com/events/1454591851257175/

25/10/17 - PHOENIX, USA FilmBar Phoenix, 815 N 2nd St, Phoenix, 7-10pm [The Lost Films Of Weng Weng screening plus Q&A]www.facebook.com/events/176586019550754/

26/10/17 to 28/10/17 - MEXICO CITY, MEXICO [details to be announced soon!]