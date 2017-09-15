WIZARD (MATWETWE) Trailer: Get High With The South African Crime Comedy

South African comedian turned writer-director Kagiso Lediga has had himself a busy year. His feature debut - the Engish language romantic dramedy Catching Feelings, in which he also starred - had its world premiere at the LA Film Festival and he's back already with his second effort, local language coming of age crime comedy Wizard (Matwetwe).

It’s New Year’s Eve in Atteridgeville and Lefa’s life is on the cusp of major change. Accepted into university to study botany, he’s about to leave the ghetto township that has been his home behind if only his deadbeat father will come through with his school fees. Though he may not need his father’s help at all, not with his horticultural skills and the criminal mind of his albino would-be gangster best friend, Papi. No, the easy life is on the horizon if only they can find a way to navigate the very definitely NOT easy life lying much closer to them ...

The film fuses local oral storytelling traditions to the American indie ethos with shades of Kevin Smith and Quentin Tarantino both shining through. We're excited to debut the first trailer for the film here, take a look below! Wizard will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest next week.