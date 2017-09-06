Swedish horror film "Sensoria" finally to hit selected theaters!

Swedish horror film "Sensoria" written and directed by Christian Hallman is finally to hit Swedish cinemas for a limited release after having toured the world on various film festivals. The film starts Lanna Ohlsson in the lead, supported by Alida Morberg, Rafael Pettersson, Boel Larsson, Karin Bertling, Harald Leander, Linnea Pihl and many others.

Caroline, a woman in her late thirties, has lost everything and is searching for a new beginning. She moves into an old apartment and starts to realize that she is not as alone as she thought she was. Just as she is searching for something new, something old is searching for her.

Among the very impressive list of festivals "Sensoria" has been screened is Fantastic Fest (USA), A Night of Horror International Film Festival (Australia), Fantasporto Film Festival (Portugal), Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (Belgium), Nocturna (Spain), Fantaspoa (Brazil) and many others.

"Sensoria" premiers September 23 in selected theaters in Sweden.