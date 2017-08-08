Jennifer Garner Returns to The Action Genre in Pierre Morel's PEPPERMINT

Peppermint. It has been quite a while since Garner embraced the action genre, with her breakthrough role in J.J. Abrams' television series Alias and the unfortunate Elektra role in Daredevil and Elektra. Deadline is reporting that Jennifer Garner is in talks to take the lead role in Pierre Morel's upcoming revenge thriller flick. It has been quite a while since Garner embraced the action genre, with her breakthrough role in J.J. Abrams' television seriesand the unfortunate Elektra role inand

When her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, the heroine wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine. On the 10th anniversary of her family’s death, she targets everyone she holds responsible, the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murderous incidents.

Peppermint be likened to John Wick, with a female protagonist. You could also say it borrows from The Bride waking from a coma in Kill Bill then wreaking bloody havoc on her assailants. I am sure that we can keep adding to the list of things Peppermint will be like but one thing is certain. We know that the bar for female action leads in mainstream productions was just set by the work of Charlize Theron and 87Eleven Action Design in David Leitch's first solo effort since the John Wick films, Atomic Blonde. Peppermint is going to have to deliver. The same article in Deadline suggests that this premise ofbe likened to, with a female protagonist. You could also say it borrows from The Bride waking from a coma inthen wreaking bloody havoc on her assailants. I am sure that we can keep adding to the list of thingswill be like but one thing is certain. We know that the bar for female action leads in mainstream productions was just set by the work of Charlize Theron and 87Eleven Action Design in David Leitch's first solo effort since thefilms,is going to have to deliver.

The screenplay was written by Chad St. John (The Punisher: Dirty Laundry short and London Has Fallen). Morel is most noted for helping bring parkour to the world stage with District B13 in 2004 and introducing Liam Neeson's particular set of skills with Taken in 2008. He filled the rest of his time during the double aughts with camera and cinematography work.

STXFilms will distribute the film worldwide.