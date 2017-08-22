Exclusive UNLEASHED Clip: I Will Come To You

Pets? Men? Who can tell the difference?

The success of a silly premise always depends on the ability of the performers to commit to said premise with a serious conviction. In the case of Unleashed, the deadpan humor looks like it's delivered perfectly by Kate Micucci, Justin Chatwin, Sean Astin and Steve Howey.

Micucci has shown her range of comic talents in The Little Hours and Don't Think Twice while Chatwin and Howey are familiar (to me, at least) from TV's Shameless, and Sean Astin, is, well Sean Astin, whose performances I always enjoy. Here's the synopsis:

Emma, a brilliant but awkward app designer, moves to San Francisco after a massive betrayal by her boyfriend with only her beloved pets, an adorable cat and an energetic mutt, in tow.

One night, drawn by the light of a Supermoon, Emma's pets escape into the night and are transformed into full-grown men, forcing Emma to reconsider her outlook on dating and hilariously work out her trust issues.

Finn Taylor wrote and directed. Unleashed will open in theaters and on various On Demand platforms on Friday, August 25. Watch our exclusive clip below, as well as the trailer.

For more information, visit the official site and/or the official Facebook page.