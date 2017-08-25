Toronto Film Festival Coverage Thrillers All News Festival Reviews Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

"Black Metal Veins" headed for European release by Blacklava!

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
1
 Sign-In to Vote
"Black Metal Veins" headed for European release by Blacklava!

Black Metal Veins unflinchingly documents the dark realities of despair and morbid self annihilation surrounding the lives of five heroin junkies. The addicts' intertwining stories of pain, loss, sadness, and abandonment lead the viewer down the agonizing and hideous path of horrifying psychological and spiritual destruction as the grim disease of heroin addiction infects and decays the bodies and minds of five young people.

The long waited release for this documentary by film maker Lucifer Valentine is finally coming to Europe courtesy of BlackLava!

For more info, look up https://blacklava.at/

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
black metalblack metal veinsblacklavadocumentarydrugseuropean releasehardcore
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.