"Black Metal Veins" headed for European release by Blacklava!

Black Metal Veins unflinchingly documents the dark realities of despair and morbid self annihilation surrounding the lives of five heroin junkies. The addicts' intertwining stories of pain, loss, sadness, and abandonment lead the viewer down the agonizing and hideous path of horrifying psychological and spiritual destruction as the grim disease of heroin addiction infects and decays the bodies and minds of five young people.
The long waited release for this documentary by film maker Lucifer Valentine is finally coming to Europe courtesy of BlackLava!
For more info, look up https://blacklava.at/