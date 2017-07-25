THE SCAREHOUSE: Gavin Michael Booth's Haunted House Flick, Now on Blu-ray

Our friends at Parade Deck Films were patiently waiting for me to return from Fantasia this past weekend so I could share their announcement of the release of Gavin Michael Booth's 2014 horror flick The Scarehouse on Blu-ray in North America.

The Scarehouse on BluRay

The Scarehouse; a film shot entirely inside a working Haunted House attraction, is now available in North American on BluRay via Amazon.

The Scarehouse was Best Feature at the New York City Film Festival and has enjoyed limited theatrical in various international markets. The Blu-ray features never before scene features and a commentary track.

To celebrate the release, a bonus feature is being released. This “Clapboard Remix” is a unique behind the scenes look at the film featuring almost every single clapboard slate from the film’s production. Set to a remix of composer Adrian Ellis’ synth based score; the famous movie set clapboard sound has been mixed into the track “Enter If You Dare” Clapboard Remix

Written and directed by Gavin Michael Booth, The Scarehouse tells the story of what happens two years after a tragic accident, when six college girls are invited to a party inside an elaborate Halloween funhouse. Once inside, the girls realize their hosts' intentions are not all fun and games. The Scarehouse features a Canadian cast of actors including Sarah Booth (American Horror Story, Law & Order SVU), Katherine Barrell (Wynonna Earp), Kimberly-Sue Murray (Crimson Peak), Teagan Vincze, Ivana Stojanovic and Jennifer Miller.