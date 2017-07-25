Run Away! An Exclusive Clip From THE GRACEFIELD INCIDENT

Mathieu Ratthe's weekend gone awry flick The Gracefield Incident opened in U.S. cinemas and arrived on Digital HD and On Demand last Friday, July 21st.
Our man down in the MXCity, Eric Ortiz Garcia, had... issues... with the film, but by chance you are interested in all things that go pear shaped when meteorites crash to Earth and wreak havoc on unlucky weekenders then consider the clip below.
Matthew Donovan, a video game editor, embeds an iPhone camera into his prosthetic eye to secretly record and document a weekend with friends in a luxurious mountain top cabin. The weekend takes a terrifying turn when a meteorite crashes the party forcing everyone to face the darkest, screaming nightmare while somehow connecting life, love, and loss in a twist of fear.