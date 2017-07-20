Fantasia 2017: Stunning FRIENDLY BEAST Exclusive Poster and First-Look Stills

Ahead of its world premiere at Fantasia on July 25, we have the exclusive first-look poster for Brazilian thriller Friendly Beast (O Animal Cordial), as well as several exclusive stills, which you can feast your eyes on below.

Here's how the film is described: "Written and directed by Gabriela Amaral Almeida, the tense survival tale is set over several late-night hours in a sparsely-peopled Brazilian restaurant. When an armed robbery interrupts an already-terse dynamic between boss and customer, a group of virtual strangers are tossed into a frantic fight for their lives."

Judging by the look of things, that title is ironic. I'm hoping we'll hear more from attendees after the film debuts next Tuesday.



