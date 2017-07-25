DOPE's Rick Famuyiwa to Direct SONS OF SHAOLIN Graphic Novel Adaptation

Dope's Rick Famuyiwa has been hired to direct the adaptation of Jay Longino and Caanan White's graphic novel Son of Shaolin. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson acquired the rights last year and Longino has been adapting his book for screen since then. The graphic novel hits comic book shop shelves on September 26th. Here is another graphic novel to add to your pile of sources to read. THR's Heat Vision Blog is reporting that's Rick Famuyiwa has been hired to direct the adaptation of Jay Longino and Caanan White's graphic novel Son of Shaolin. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson acquired the rights last year and Longino has been adapting his book for screen since then. The graphic novel hits comic book shop shelves on September 26th.

...the modern-day kung fu epic combines Shaolin mythology with a group of teens who live in a neighborhood that is being gentrified. An aspiring street artist struggling to meet ends meet discovers he is the last of his bloodline and must find a way to survive a seemingly unstoppable killer.

Dope was a big indie hit for Famuyiwa when it came out in 2015. Having been relatively quiet since then, being attached to a project with high profile producers like Johnson should bring him back into conversation circles around Hollywood.

As with any martial arts related films we will be watching very carefully to see how Famuyiwa tackles the action sequences and who will choreograph them for him. If he would like any recommendations for required viewing homework assignments I am hereby making myself available for discussions.