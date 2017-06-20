Song Kang-ho is A TAXI DRIVER in New Korean Drama

Korean mega star Song Kang-ho (Snowpiercer, The Good The Bad And The Weird) puts a very human face on the events of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising in Jang Hoon's upcoming Korean drama A Taxi Driver.

May, 1980. Man-seob (SONG Kang-ho) is a taxi driver in Seoul who lives from hand to mouth, raising his young daughter alone after his wife past away with high hospital bills behind. One day, he hears that there is a foreigner who’s willing to pay big money for a drive down to Gwangju city and back. Not knowing that the foreigner is a German journalist (Thomas Kretschmann) with a hidden agenda to investigate the strange rumors of Gwangju, Man-seob takes the job and the two start off on their journey together.

The Gwangju Uprising was a mass protest in response to the military seizure of power in South Korea and though it ultimately failed - with a death toll that ranges anywhere from the official number of 144 civilians up to estimates as high as two thousand - it is now looked upon as a key moment in the movement of South Korea towards democracy.

A first trailer for this one has just arrived and it looks very strong, take a look below!