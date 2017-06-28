MIFF Coverage Festival Features Musicals International Interviews Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Hugh Jackman in THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Trailer: It Doesn't Start Until the Bearded Lady Sings

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
Last seen as a grizzled, aging mutant in Logan, Hugh Jackman is reborn as P.T. Barnum -- yes, the circus guy -- in The Greatest Showman.

Reportedly, it's a musical, though the first trailer hints around that, instead focusing on Barnum's days in dire circumstances before he comes up with the idea of a very diverse circus and "show business" itself. Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya are among the supporting players.

The Greatest Showman is set to hit U.S. theaters on December 25, 2017, and then expand wide in 2018. Watch the trailer below.

