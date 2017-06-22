MIFF Coverage Action Movies All Reviews Teaser Trailers Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

CYBERTRONIC WARRIOR: Steve Kostanski's Awesome Music Video For The Cybertronic Spree!

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
CYBERTRONIC WARRIOR: Steve Kostanski's Awesome Music Video For The Cybertronic Spree!

Stop everything you are doing, right now. The Cybertronic Spree, the hair metal band that dresses up like the classic Transformers and plays songs from the animated movie, have just dropped their first original single, Cybertronic Warrior, and it is a sight to behold.

If you are a fan of the animated Transformers show/movie and hair metal then this is your lucky day! We have the brand new music video below, directed by Manborg and The Void's Steve Kostanski! 

Turn up the volume and raise your Unicron Horns to the sky!

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
CosplayCybertronic WarriorHair MetalSteve KostanskiThe Cybertronic SpreeTransformers

More from Around the Web

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.