CYBERTRONIC WARRIOR: Steve Kostanski's Awesome Music Video For The Cybertronic Spree!

Stop everything you are doing, right now. The Cybertronic Spree, the hair metal band that dresses up like the classic Transformers and plays songs from the animated movie, have just dropped their first original single, Cybertronic Warrior, and it is a sight to behold.

If you are a fan of the animated Transformers show/movie and hair metal then this is your lucky day! We have the brand new music video below, directed by Manborg and The Void's Steve Kostanski!

Turn up the volume and raise your Unicron Horns to the sky!