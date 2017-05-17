TATARA SAMURAI: Japanese Epic Coming to U.S. Cinemas on June 2nd

For fans of Chanbara cinema in U.S. we have some great news for you. Yoshinari Nishikori's samurai epic Tatara Samurai will be released in U.S. cinemas on June 2nd.

The film was picked up by distributor Eleven Arts. They released a trailer for the release earlier this month then held the premiere at the famous Egyptian Theater last week. You will find a picture of the cast at the premiere and the trailer below today's press release announcing the theatrical release.