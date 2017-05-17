TATARA SAMURAI: Japanese Epic Coming to U.S. Cinemas on June 2nd
For fans of Chanbara cinema in U.S. we have some great news for you. Yoshinari Nishikori's samurai epic Tatara Samurai will be released in U.S. cinemas on June 2nd.
The film was picked up by distributor Eleven Arts. They released a trailer for the release earlier this month then held the premiere at the famous Egyptian Theater last week. You will find a picture of the cast at the premiere and the trailer below today's press release announcing the theatrical release.
Following a massively successful festival circuit, ELEVEN ARTS has licensed North American distribution rights to Yoshinari Nishikori’s award-winning period action-drama TATARA SAMURAI. The L.A.-based distribution company, whose recent titles include THE LEGEND IS BORN: IP MAN, UZUMASA LIMELIGHT, SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE, and SWORD ART ONLINE THE MOVIE - ORDINAL SCALE -, have set a June 2nd theatrical release for the film, which is produced by EXILE HIRO.TATARA SAMURAI is the latest feature from visionary director Yoshinari Nishikori, whose films, KONSHIN and RAILWAYS were box office smashes in their native Japan. His latest historic epic stars Sho Aoyagi (YAKUZA APOCALYPSE), pop star Naoki Kobayashi, AKIRA (LEGEND OF THE FIST), Tomoko Tabata, and Anna Ishii.Gosuke (Aoyagi), a young villager in Sengoku Period Japan, is trained to be a blacksmith, but forced to become a warrior. After joining the Oda Army to protect his hometown of Tatara, he begins to question whether swords are a viable defense against the new technology of firearms - but soon discovers that his skill as a blacksmith might very well be the most powerful weapon he has to protect his home.
