RED RIVER: Vampire Vengeance Comes to an Irish Town in Gary Shore's

Dracula Untold director Gary Shore is returning to the vampire subgenre once again, albeit on a much smaller scale. His next film Red River is being shopped at Cannes in the Marche du Film this week. Shore is directing a script written by BAFTA and Oscar-nominated scribe Ronan Blaney.

Story is set in an isolated town in Ireland, where a bloodthirsty drifter befriends an immigrant family and avenges their murdered father. High Plaines Drifter, Shane and Let The Right One In, it’s definitely an original in the genre with the potential to be a modern classic.” “A story about a vampire hell-bent on teaching an isolated town a thing or two about its treatment of outsiders is a valuable reminder that man is capable of being the real monster,” said Shore. “I love Ronan’s script – heartbreaking, violent and touching all at once. With influences likeand, it’s definitely an original in the genre with the potential to be a modern classic.” Deadline

A vampire flick set in Ireland with an air of great westerns like High Plains Drifter and Shane? Count us in!

XYZ Films is handling sales for Red River at Cannes this week and is also on board as executive producers. Production is set to begin in Northern Ireland later this year.

(ScreenAnarchy Founder and Editor Todd Brown is XYZ Films' Head of International Acquisitions. He had no bearing or influence on the writing of this article.)