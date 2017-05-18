MARK OF KANE: Horror Novel Adaptation Goes Into Production in Australia Later This Year

Cannes Coverage Weird Interviews Hollywood News Festival Videos Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Excellent news out of Cannes for some friends of the ScreenAnarchy family here in Toronto. The film adaptation of the novel Mark of Kane is going ahead with a joint co-production between Canada and Australia.
The novel by Michael Prescott, under pen name Douglas Barton, was adapted for film by our friends Justin McConnell and Serena Whitney (Do You Hear What I Hear?).
As Cannes/Marché du Film begins, Australia’s Dicentium Films and Canada’s Unstable Ground have joined forces to produce Mark of Kane, the feature-film adaption of New York Times bestselling-author Michael Prescott’s cult horror novel Kane (originally published under the author name Douglas Borton). The film will shoot in Australia late 2017, to be directed by award-winning AU-director Serhat Caradee (Cedar Boys, Hunters). The adapted-screenplay is written by Serena Whitney and Justin McConnell.Kane is a force of nature. Walking out of the desert into the dying town of Tuskett, which only 23 people still call home, he has only one purpose: to kill every resident. Relentless, stealthy, and without mercy, Kane won’t stop until every last man, woman and child is nothing but a memory. Soon the surviving townspeople must band together to fight this seemingly-unstoppable evil, or die trying. Brutal, action-packed, and most importantly, character-driven, Mark of Kane is a thrilling story of survival at any cost.Dicentium Films’ Judd Tilyard, Unstable Ground’s McConnell and Whitney, and Avi Federgreen will produce the film. The team is rounded out by two highly-respected genre directors, who currently serve as consulting producers: Adam Mason (Hangman, Blood River, The Devil’s Chair), and George Mihalka (My Bloody Valentine, 24 Hour Rental).Mark of Kane was a Selection of Fantasia Film Festival’s Frontieres International Co-Production Market in 2014.