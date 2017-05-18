Exclusive LAST MAN CLUB Clip: This Is Why You Don't Stop for Strangers

The instinct of a decent human being is always to stop if you see someone else in trouble. In our exclusive clip from Last Man Club, that's exactly what an older gentleman in uniform (James MacKrell) does when he sees another car veer off a highway and flip over.

The situation quickly turns potentially dire when a young woman (Kate French) pulls out a gun and starts shooting -- thus the warning in my headline above -- but don't worry! It's all going to turn out OK.

At least, that's what the official synopsis says:

WWII veteran John "Eagle" Pennell is a day away from being sent to a retirement home. He escapes in his late wife's 1958 Ford Fairlane and embarks on a cross-country journey to find the last surviving members of his B-17 crew with the help of a beautiful young accomplice.

The fulfillment of an oath is Eagle's destiny, but what he discovers along the way is a life-affirming view of himself and forgiveness for his family who is trying to stop him. Once reunited with his remaining crewmen, they venture through the backroads of America in a race to complete their mission, as the police, the FBI, a dangerous gangster and Eagle's family try to figure out this band of geriatrics' next move.

Bo Brinkman wrote and directed; he first tackled the subject in a 2002 short film, so clearly this is a passion project for him. The cast includes James MacKrell, Kate French, W. Morgan Sheppard, Richard Riehle, Barry Corbin, Jason Douglas, Michael Madsen, Gianni Capaldi, Michael Massee, William McNamara and Gary Busey.

Last Man Club releases on May 23.