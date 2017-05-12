ESCAPE: James McAvoy Joins New Film From THE GIRL WITH ALL THE GIFTS' Colm McCarthy

James McAvoy has joined Colm McCarthy's project, a thriller titled Escape. It was written by first time writer Vanya Asher and is based on the life of his father, a teacher in Sarajevo in the early 90s. Escape will be produced by David S. Goyer and Kevin Turen's Phantom Four and McCarthy’s producer of The Girl With All The Gifts, Camille Gatin. Asher exec produces.

(Escape is...) a harrowing and heart-breaking true story about a professor (McAvoy) who is caught in Sarajevo as the city is turned into an explosive battleground and who sacrifices his own safety to stay behind and continue teaching. But as the massacre escalates, his window of opportunity to join his family is quickly closing and he must fight his way out amidst the turmoil. Escape is the incredibly moving true story of Vanya's father and how heroic it can be for a civilian to escape from conflict for the sake of his family," said McCarthy. "The themes are so powerfully universal – how humour can keep people sane through hardship, how a father's promise to his son can be the strongest drive of all. I could not be more excited than to have James McAvoy join our team." Deadline

McCarthy has been doing quite well for himself of late. His zombie flick The Girl With All The Gifts was very well received worldwide. He has also directed episodes of Peaky Blinders, Sherlock and Doctor Who, all shows in regular rotation within the ScreenAnarchy family. He also directed the pilot episode for Krypton which was picked up for series by SyFy yesterday too.

Yeah, he has done well for himself.