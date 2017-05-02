Crowdfund This! Macarena Gomez And The Owlman Star In Lawrie Brewster's THE BLACK GLOVES

Lord of Tears and The Unkindness of Ravens director Lawrie Brewster is uncaging his Owlman for another feature film outing, he's bringing Dagon and Shrew's Nest star Macarena Gomez with him and he's looking for your help!

Deep in the Scottish highlands, Dr. Finn Galloway suspects a terrifying conspiracy to unleash an unimaginable Horror...

The Black Gloves is a 1940s-set Film Noir that combines spine-tingling horror with intense psychological dread - a supernatural tale where one man must battle against a terrifying stalker as ancient as time itself.

Our film stars Macarena Gomez (Shrew's Nest, Dagon) Jamie Scott- Gordon (The Unkindness of Ravens) and Alexandra Nicole Hulme (Lord of Tears.)

Brewster has been carving out a healthy niche for himself with his distinctive approach to horror film and he's already got his latest - The Black Gloves - shot and in to post production, which is where he's looking for your help. Brewster is currently running a Kickstarter campaign to raise 50k to help with post production expenses and things are looking good. Yes, there's a fine assortment of perks on offer - everything from shirts to collectible figures to his previous films - but the real enticement here comes in the form of the trailer for the film. It's looking good and you can check it out below!