BLACK SITE: It Protects us From Their Gods
Black Site. It protects us from their gods. But who will protect us from their followers?
So here is something to potentially keep an eye on. Production has begun in the UK on a supernatural action film called Black Site, directed by Tom Paton and starring Simon Pegg’s brother Mike Beckingham.
Black Site it sets expectations high by describing itself as “HP Lovecraft meets The Raid”. From the description below sounds like they are aiming for the setting and climax of Cabin in the Woods extended to feature length with the partnership dynamic of Dredd. Any way you put it if it works this could be a fun ride. We will be keeping an eye out for this one.
Black Site has entered production with a Summer 2017 shoot date, slated for a 2018 release. No word if there are plans to put Black Site on the festival circuit.
AirPick Pictures and Tom Paton Film are proud to announce the start of production of their forthcoming movie BLACK SITE, a supernatural action best described as HP Lovecraft meets The Raid, starring Mike Beckingham (brother of Simon Pegg), and directed by Tom Paton ( Redwood, Pandorica).BLACK SITE is the story of Ren Reid, orphaned as a child when a member of an ancient race known as The Elder Gods killed her parents. Twenty Years have passed and a fractured Ren now works for Artemis, an organization set up to contain and then deport these entities back to where they came from. When the Elder God responsible for Ren’s childhood tragedy is caught and brought to The Black Site for deportation, Ren must partner with an unlikely ally as the last line of defense against a wave of worshippers hell bent on releasing their deity back into the world. With the facility on lockdown and the enemy closing in, Ren has just hours to avenge her parents and prove once and for all that she is worthy of wearing the Artemis uniform.Mike Beckingham stars in the movie, as a follow-up to his first collaboration with Tom Paton, REDWOOD (set for a major release later this year}. Early reactions to that movie have been beyond positive, setting the table for this larger, more ambitious production to introduce audiences to the rich & detailed world Paton has created in BLACK SITE. (An expansive, potential franchise starter that spans a wealth of known mythology weaved in amongst something unexpected}.
