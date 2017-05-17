Black Site. It protects us from their gods. But who will protect us from their followers?

So here is something to potentially keep an eye on. Production has begun in the UK on a supernatural action film called Black Site, directed by Tom Paton and starring Simon Pegg’s brother Mike Beckingham.

Black Site it sets expectations high by describing itself as “HP Lovecraft meets The Raid”. From the description below sounds like they are aiming for the setting and climax of Cabin in the Woods extended to feature length with the partnership dynamic of Dredd. Any way you put it if it works this could be a fun ride. We will be keeping an eye out for this one.

Black Site has entered production with a Summer 2017 shoot date, slated for a 2018 release. No word if there are plans to put Black Site on the festival circuit.