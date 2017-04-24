Mysterious THE MIST AND THE MAIDEN Teaser

Based on a novel by Lorenzo Silva, The Mist and the Maiden (La niebla y la doncella) investigates the mystery of a young man whose corpse is found in a forest.

As the synopsis explains, the forest is located "on the island of La Gomera. The case closes with the accusation to a local politician who is exonerated in the later judgment. Three years later, Sergeant Bevilaqua and his assistant, Corporal Chamorro, are sent to the island to revive the investigation. Corporal Anglada accompanies them, the last one who saw the young man alive."

Quim Gutiérrez stars as Sergeant Bevilaqua, with Aura Garrido as Corporal Chamorror and Verónica Echegui as Corporal Anglada. Andrés M. Koppel wrote the screenplay and directed.

Watch the intriguing teaser below, which is properly dark and mysterious. For a version with English subtitles, visit YouTube.

The film is scheduled to open in its native Spain on September 8.