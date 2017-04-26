Etheria Film Night Announces it's 2017 Line-Up of Short Films

Hollywood, CA – April 26, 2017... Etheria Film Night ( www.etheriafilmnight.com ) is proud to present the 2017 Official Lineup of Shorts that will screen on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at 7:30pm. Eight Short Films will be screened at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, CA followed by a Q&A with directors in attendance.

Etheria Film Night is the world’s most respected annual showcase of genre films directed by women for an audience including producers, managers, show runners, distributors, and genre fans. Women want to make exciting, provocative, entertaining, fantastic, and terrifying films; Etheria puts the women directors who want to make genre films and TV in front of the people who want to hire them. Past official selections have included films from directors Axelle Carolyn (“Soulmate”), Rose McGowan (“Dawn”),Karen Gillan (“Coward”), Chloe Okuno (“Slut”), Amber Benson (“SheVenge”), Jill Gevargizian(“The Stylist”), and Christine Boylan (“Hoss”).

“Every year, there’s a definite trend in the submissions based on what’s happening in the mainstream world of genre TV and film,” says Etheria programmer Heidi Honeycutt. “The year that ‘The Walking Dead’ came out on Netflix in Europe, Etheria received so many European zombie films; last year it was superhero action and martial arts, when ‘Jessica Jones’ and other Marvel shows were premiering. It depends on what’s popular at the moment. This year, it’s body horror. So many women have submitted crazy-good horror films that screw with your perception of reality and your body. Tara Price’s ‘Earworm’, in our main lineup, is a great example of this trend. It’s awesome and gruesome and we can’t wait for the audience to see it.”

According to writer/director Tara Price, "Etheria's reputation precedes itself with its solid showcase of films and classic Hollywood venue. I'm so proud they chose ‘Earworm’ to be a part of this year's line-up!"

Etheria Film Night 2016 is co-presented by the American Cinematheque and will take place at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on June 3, 2017. The evening will include a courtyard cocktail reception and red carpet ceremony . 2017 Community Partners include the Alliance of Women Directors, Seeking Our Story, Women in Media, MUFF Society, Horrible Imaginings, Slaughter Movie House, Midsummer Scream, and Days of the Dead, among many others.

The start times, screening schedule, and detailed information can be found on the official Etheria website at www.etheriafilmnight.com

The 2017 Etheria Jury includes John Skipp (“Book of the Dead”), Peter Block (A Bigger Boat Productions), Guinevere Turner (“American Psycho”), Bryan Fuller (“Hannibal”), Rachel Talalay (“Dr. Who”), Travis Stevens (Snowfort Pictures), Kailey Marsh (The Blood List), Vanessa Eichholz (“ Reeperbahn” ), Robert Parigi (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”), Paul Feig (“Bridemaids”), Colin Geddes (Shudder), James McCarthy (International Screenwriter’s Association), Molly Kasch (International Screenwriters Association), Scott Markus (International Screenwriters Association), Sean Keller(“Rage”), Sean Decker (Dread-Central.com), Jessie Lilley Campbell (Mondo Cult Magazine), Jay Kay (Horror Happens Radio), Chris Alexander (Delirium Magazine), Bill Kopp (“Eek! the Cat”), Martin Olson (Encyclopedia of Hell), Larry Fessenden (“The Last Winter”), Brad Miska (Bloody-Disgusting.com), April Wolfe (LA Weekly/Village Voice), Rae Dawn Chong (“Tales from the Darkside: The Movie”), Darin Scott (“Tales from the Hood”), Elizabeth Kaiden (Tangerine Entertainment), and more to be announced.

Etheria Film Night 2017 Official Short Film Selections :

Do No Harm



Trailer:

Website: Directed by Roseanne Liang (12:00) (Action/Thriller) (New Zealand)Trailer: https://vimeo.com/195782234 Website: www.donoharm-film.com

In an aging private hospital, a surgeon is forced to break her physician's oath when violent gangsters storm in to stop a crucial operation .

Einstein-Rosen

Directed by Olga Osorio (13:00) (Science Fiction) (Spain)

Website: facebook.com/EinsteinRosenShort

Summer of 1982. Teo claims he has found a wormhole. His brother Óscar does not believe him...at least not for now.

Earworm

Directed by Tara Price (5:00) (Horror) (USA)

Trailer:

Website: Trailer: https://vimeo.com/179612429 Website: dirigoentertainment.com/earworm

When a reclusive man is repeatedly woken up over the course of a night by severe headaches, accompanied by musical repetition from an unknown source, his sanity begins to swiftly unravel .

Swell

Directed by Bridget Savage Cole (10:00) (Science Fiction) (USA)

Swell is an app that allows users to change their mood or emotion through sound. When a young couple tries to control each other's settings, their relationship is tested by a cacophony of emotions.

Jules D.



Website: Trailer: https://vimeo.com/178718324 Website: demeterfilms.es

Directed by Norma Vila (14:00) (Horror/Fantasy) (Spain)

Dreams die, blood is eternal.

The Honeymoon



Trailer:

Website: Directed by Ruth Pickett (12:30) (Dark Comedy) (UK)Trailer: https://vimeo.com/207384860 Website: ruthpickett.co.uk

A newlywed Christian couple go on their honeymoon to what they believe to be a quaint B&B in the Welsh countryside. But the cottage turns out to be a sex den, and events go horribly wrong.

Real Artists



Trailer:

Website: Directed by Cameo Wood (12:00) (Science Fiction) (USA)Trailer: https://vimeo.com/183600832 Website: realartists.film

In the near future, a young animator is offered what should be her dream job, but, when she discovers the truth of the modern 'creative' process, she must make a hard choice about her passion for film.

K umal

Directed by Thirati Kulyingwattanavit

Trailer: (6:45) (Horror) (USA)Trailer: https://youtu.be/pfIwg9Sq3fE

An ancient Thai legend says that if an unborn child is sacrificed to the darkness, eternal life can be attained - at the risk of the restless mother’s spirit exacting her revenge.

About Etheria Film Night

Etheria Film Night is an annual showcase screening of a progressive slate of genre films directed by women for an audience including producers, managers, show runners, distributors, and genre fans. Women want to make exciting, provocative, entertaining, fantastic, and terrifying films. Etheria puts the women directors who want to make genre films and TV in front of the people who want to hire them. For more information, please visit www.etheriafilmnight.com

facebook.com/etheriafilmfestival

festival contact: heidi@etheriafilmnight.com

For all press and interview inquiries, or for details on sponsorship opportunities with the festival, please contact the festival organizers.

