ALENA Trailer: Just Your Average Cutthroat Lesbian Schoolgirl Romance

Why do you do it? If you're rich and in power, why don't you just enjoy your privileged position and leave the rest of us alone?

Nope. That's not good enough for you. You've got to make the less privileged actively aware that their life will never be as good as yours is, by chance. So don't be surprised if a less-privileged person strikes back.

That is the premise of Alena, which is set at an elite school for girls.

Synopsis: Based on the internationally acclaimed graphic novel by Kim W. Andersson, Alena is a psychological thriller that combines the revenge themes of Carrie with the tough love of Let the Right One In.

With a traumatic event in her recent past, Alena transfers to a posh private all-girls school where her decidedly lower class roots makes her an outsider. While a gang of mean rich girls are determined to make Alena's life a living hell, she is mysteriously defended by a shadowy and jealous, yet beautiful guardian angel.

Daniel di Grado directed; Amalia Holm, Felice Jankell and Molly Nutley star. Alena will be available on home video on May 9. Watch the NSFW trailer below.