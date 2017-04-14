40th Grenzland-Filmtage Selb announces exciting festival programme

The 40th Grenzland-Filmtage Selb Festival announces an exciting programme for the 2017 edition. Feature films, documentaries and short films are at the core of the Grenzland-Filmtage.

Highlights of this year's festival include Hear the Silence by Ed Ehrenberg, Lost in Munich by Petr Zelenka, 1000 Mexicans by Philipp Sholz, That Trip We Took with Dad by Anca M. Lazarescu, Red by Branko Tomovic, Die Hände meiner Mutter by Florian Eichinger and Memo by Istvan Tasnadi.

The Grenzland-Filmtage ("Crossing Boundaries Festival") was established in Selb in 1977. It was an attempt to bring films meeting high critical standards to a relatively remote provincial region. This year's festival runs from April 20-23. You can check out the full programme and more info on their freshly updated website: http://www.grenzlandfilmtage-selb.de/en/