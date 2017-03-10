Osaka 2017: DYNAMITE WOLF Trailer, Japanese Pro Wrestling Fun

One of the highlights of this year’s Osaka Asian Film Festival Indie Forum is a colorful coming-of-age drama, Dynamite Wolf. The film follows young misfit Hirota, who falls in love with pro-wrestling after witnessing local superstar Dynamite Wolf in action. With the help of his two equally quirky friends, Hirota begins grappling lessons under the tutelage of an unhinged local layabout – who they believe to be their unmasked wrestling idol.



The film features a fantastic young cast, who are ably supported by real life wrestlers from Osaka’s Dotonburi Pro Wrestling promotion. Director Taniguchi Kohei has another film due for release soon, Olive House vs. Sekai and on the strength of Dynamite Wolf, it's well worth looking out for.

Check out the trailer for the film below.