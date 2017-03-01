BLINDSIDED: Eric Jacobus Delivers Martial Arts Mayhem In Latest Short Film

Eric Jacobus likely needs no introduction to martial arts fans at this point. Though he has yet to make the cross over into the big budget action vehicles that he clearly deserves, Jacobus has been carving out a name for himself in the indie world for years now with a string of high end short films and ultra low budget features. Jacobus' work consistently delivers at the very highest levels with inventive fight choreography and a playful approach to his material that sets him apart and he delivers on all fronts again with latest effort, Blindsided.

Blind man and apple pie connoisseur Walter Cooke (Eric Jacobus) ventures to his neighborhood corner store to buy milk and apples. When mafia thugs try to shake down the storeowner (played by action film veteran Roger Yuan, "Jason Bourne"), Walter shows them what a blind martial artist is capable of!

Consider this one a loving ode to Zatoichi as filtered through Jackie Chan and you're not too far off. And after a successful run on the festival circuit the entire short film is now available online. Check it out below!