Exclusive: Someone is Always Watching in THE EYES Trailer

Our friends at the veteran-run indie label Parade Deck Films will release Robbie Bryan's suspense thriller, The Eyes, in select U.S. theaters on April 7, 2017. ScreenAnarchy has the exclusive debut of the movie's trailer, which you can find below.

Some say we are only as sick as our secrets but what if our government really knew those secrets? What if they’ve watched every move we’ve made and our secrets aren’t really hidden? In The Eyes, six strangers with unspeakable pasts wake up imprisoned in an abandoned warehouse and discover they are being forced to participate in an evil governmental experiment. Five must die. One can live. And THEY have two hours to decide amongst themselves who survives. The clock is ticking and if they don’t decide... they ALL die. The Eyes shows us that someone is always watching

The Eyes stars Nick Turturro (Blue Bloods, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2), Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos), Danny Flaherty (The Americans), Megan West (How to Get Away with Murder), Ana Isabelle (Seasons of Love), Greg (Klarity) Davis, Jr. (Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart), Steven Hauck (The Amazing Spiderman 2) and Carly Steel (Mordecai).

The Eyes will open in at least ten markets across the U.S. with AMC bookings in both Los Angeles and New York. Keep an *eye* out for it if the trailer piques your interest.