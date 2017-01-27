VAULT Film Festival kicks off this weekend

The exciting VAULT Film Festival 2017 kicks off this weekend in London, UK. The eclectic programme of international features and shorts is curated by Niger Asije and highlights of the festival include Seat 25 by Nicholas Agnew, Dead Certain by Hendrik Faller, Red by Branko Tomovic, The Library Suicides by Euros Lyn, Bad Caller by Al Carretta, Kidnap Capital by Felipe Rodriguez, Vanitasby Oscar Spierenburg and many more exciting new films. Back for it’s second year, the VAULT Film Festival explodes across twenty different screenings between January 28th and March 5th 2017 in London.

The complete line-up of features and shorts for the 2017 edition can be found on their freshly launched website:

http://www.vaultfestival.com/film-festival