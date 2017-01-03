THE DARK BELOW: Survival Thriller Coming To U.S. Cinemas This March
Before the ice breaks on our local lakes there is nothing like a little art to instill a some fear in you the next time you venture out for a skate or some ice-fishing.
Douglas Schulze's thriller The Dark Below will be coming out in select U.S. cinemas this March. The film is being distributed by our friends at Parade Deck Films. You can read the full press release below. We also have a small selection of stills (click to enlarge) and a trailer to remind you why you should check it out before the thaw comes.
PARADE DECK FILMS to release Survival Thriller The Dark Below.In Select Theaters March 10, 2017Parade Deck Films is excited to announce the upcoming theatrical release of festival favorite The Dark Below.For his fourth and most daring film, director Douglas Schulze (Mimesis , Dark Fields) brings us The Dark Below. This tense, fear driven film utilizes minimal dialog, portrays a woman (Lauren Mae Shafer) struggling for survival beneath a frozen lake while a serial killer (David G.B. Brown) stalks her from the surface.This film is brought to life by a brilliant, bone-chilling soundtrack by multiplatinum recording artist Eric Bobo (Cypress Hill, The Beastie Boys), Robert Skates’ visually astonishing cinematography, Schulze’s strong directorial instincts and a searing performance from Veronica Cartwirght (Alien, 24: Legacy). The Dark Below, which played several high profile genre film festivals, including Fantasia International Film Festival, Fright-fest UK, Monsters of Film in Sweden and Toronto After Dark, is being lauded by critics as a, “powerful frozen solid thriller that will chill you to the bone and is a welcome and refreshing addition to a rather tired genre,” “you’ve never seen anything like it”. “A Brilliant independent film with a strong foundation in genre and a uniquely vivid vision”.“I got involved with this project because Doug Schulze knows genre and he knows film. In todays environment, The Dark Below is different. It is a classic serial killer movie but combined with an independent vision from the heartland of America. Should stand out among the movies available today.” – Seth Willenson – Executive Producer (former New Line Exec .)“From the second I saw the film I knew we had to have it and are excited to see how audiences and critics alike react to such a brilliant and boldly creative film”, Michael Ingram, president of Parade Deck Films.
cjohnston