THE DARK BELOW: Survival Thriller Coming To U.S. Cinemas This March

Before the ice breaks on our local lakes there is nothing like a little art to instill a some fear in you the next time you venture out for a skate or some ice-fishing.

Douglas Schulze's thriller The Dark Below will be coming out in select U.S. cinemas this March. The film is being distributed by our friends at Parade Deck Films. You can read the full press release below. We also have a small selection of stills (click to enlarge) and a trailer to remind you why you should check it out before the thaw comes.