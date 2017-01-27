Sundance Coverage Sci-Fi Hollywood Features International Interviews Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
LAVENDER: See The Abbie Cornish Thriller Out Starting This February
Lavender, the thriler by Ed Gass-Donnelly, starring Abbie Cornish, will be coming to homes via DISH on February 3rd then cinemas and VOD one month later on March 3rd. We have a collection of stills and the trailer to share with you today.
Find out more about Lavender in the press release below.
Samuel Goldwyn Films and AMBI Group will partner on the domestic release for the anticipated thriller, “Lavender.” Directed by Ed Gass-Donnelly (“The Last Exorcism Part II”) who co-wrote the film with Colin Frizzell (“Resident Evil: Apocalypse”), the film stars Abbie Cornish (“Limitless”), Diego Klattenhoff (TV’s “The Blacklist”), Justin Long (“Live Free or Die Hard”) and Dermot Mulroney (“My Best Friend’s Wedding”).In “Lavender,” when a photographer (Abbie Cornish) suffers severe memory loss after a traumatic accident, strange clues amongst her photos suggest she may be responsible for the deaths of family members she never knew she had. Justin Long plays a psychiatrist who helps her recover lost memories.Samuel Goldwyn and AMBI will release the film exclusively on DISH on Feb. 3, 2017 one month before it hits theaters and VOD on March 3, 2017. “Lavender” is the second collaboration between the two companies, which will release the Simon Aboud film, “This Beautiful Fantastic,” on March 10, 2017.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.