EUROPEAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL SEEKS INTERNATIONAL FILMS TO SCREEN IN BERLIN

EUROPEAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL 1 - 4 OCTOBER 2017

European Short Film Festival

1-4 October 2017

http://film-festival.eu/index.php/submit-a-film/

The European Short Film Festival (ESFF) presents a cutting-edge selection of international independent films every evening from 6pm to midnight in early August at the Babylon Berlin annually. ESFF screens quality low-budget features of various categories, documentaries, shorts of all the genres, narrative to experimental as well as music videos by U.S. / U.K., German & international filmmakers. The European Short Film Festival will run ESFF 1-4 October 2017.

All ESFF screenings take place in Kino 2 and main 450 person capacity theatre of the Babylon at 8,- euro per screening. Fantastic premières are showcases in English or with English subtitles. As well as a offering plenty of screening opportunities for indie films, ESFF is developing into the European business hub for the low-budget film industry. With an emphasis on showcasing experienced as well as new filmmakers achieving amazing productions on a budget, ESFF's exciting programme of films and events combines a commitment to indie filmmaking ideals, distribution and visibility in the European marketplace.

The international Berlin film community will gather once more at the Babylon annually to network with foreign visitors from all over the world to view and premiere their work at ESFF. The European Short Film Festival is now in its 2nd year with offices in both London and Berlin. With the aide of the expertise of its qualified staff of media consultants and film professionals working at the very heart of the European film industry, ESFF is becoming one the most vibrant short film festival with this second edition at the Babylon.

ESFF submission info, updates and info here:

https://filmfreeway.com/festival/ESFF