Branko Tomovic's thriller RED starring Dervla Kirwan receives London premiere at Vault Film Festival

Red is a gritty and edgy thriller set in the underground world of illegal organ smuggling, the so-called red market. It's the directorial debut of Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day, Luna, The Bourne Ultimatum) and stars Dervla Kirwan (Ondine, Interlude in Prague) with Francesca Fowler (Doctor Who, Macbeth). It tells the story of a damaged and guilt-ridden man who works in this dangerous underground world but is trying to find a way out of it.

The 20-minute film, produced by Kaissar Film and London based House Kino, has already won numerous awards and nominations on the international film festival circuit, including San Diego International Film Festival, Tangier International Film Festival, the European Film Award qualifying International Short Film Festival in Drama, Naperville Independent Film Festival, Maverick Movie Awards, Winchester Short Film Festival and Berlin Independent Film Festival.

Red will now have its London premiere with the 2nd VAULT Film Festival on February 12th. The eclectic programme of shorts and features is curated and selected by Niger Asije, editor of the New Current.

Have a look at this exclusive preview clip below, Red highlights the dark and brutal world of the illegal organ trade and the people involved in such operations.