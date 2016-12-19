PETROL: New Episodes of The Getaway Driver Web Series Out in January

If you are a gear head and looking to kill some time during the holiday season consider watching the first five episodes of a Canadian made web series called Petrol.

Filmed in and around the Toronto area the series is about five professional getaway drivers who work for a mysterious man known as the ‘Employer’.

Being a web series and funded by the Independent Production Fund here in Canada resources are, limited, but the character introductions end and the plotlines begin to link up by the fifth episode. The series has garnered enough attention that it was picked up to be made into a feature film at the last AFM.

Then there is also a suspension of belief because no one has ever opened up a 600cc motorcycle on the Don Valley Parkway like it is portrayed in the first episode. When you live here in Toronto you know that is simply not possible during the light of day.